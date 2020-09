You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hancock: UK faces tipping point in Covid pandemic



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned the government will not hesitate to take "more stringent action" should the public continue flout lockdown restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:01 Published 1 hour ago Hancock and Starmer arrive at Andrew Marr Show



Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Labour leader Keir Starmer arrive at the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning. Mr Hancock said the nation was at a "tipping point" in the Covid-19 pandemic and warned.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:05 Published 4 hours ago Hancock: 'National lockdown last line of defence'



Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that a nationallockdown is the last line of defence against a potential second wave of thecoronavirus. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this