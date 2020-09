You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Schoolboy who can only eat Dairylea has been cured thanks to being hypnotised



A schoolboy with a potentially life-threatening food phobia which meant he only ate DAIRYLEA sandwiches has been cured after being hypnotised.Zachary Twigger, 10, would gag if he tried anything other.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:23 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Small print of 'rule of six' makes it illegal to 'mingle' in pubs You can still go on a Boxing Day hunt but you won't be able to have a big Christmas Day family meal

Bristol Post 6 days ago





Tweets about this