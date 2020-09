Half time with Hodges – Newcastle United 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Albion have taken Newcastle apart with two-goal Neale Maupay and Tariq Lamptey in starring roles. Lamptey won a penalty after four minutes which Maupay scored with ease. Three minutes later Leandro Trossard was fed a ball by Lamptey and he crossed in for Maupay to slide in his second.