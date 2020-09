You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources First three Strictly Come Dancing contestants unveiled



Actress Caroline Quentin, former NFL star Jason Bell and The Wanted singer MaxGeorge are the first three famous faces confirmed to appear in Strictly ComeDancing, The One Show has revealed. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Dancing on Ice 2021: Myleene Klass announced as first celebrity skater ITV confirms its first celebrity skater for next year's programme, won last time by Joe Swash.

BBC News 2 days ago





Tweets about this