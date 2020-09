Boris Johnson accused of secret trip to Italy as Birmingham went into lockdown Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The Prime Minister has been accused of flying to Italy last weekend (September 12 and September 13) - just as Birmingham went into lockdown. The Prime Minister has been accused of flying to Italy last weekend (September 12 and September 13) - just as Birmingham went into lockdown. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this