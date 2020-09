Kris Commons rages at 'cheap shot' Celtic fans over Greg Taylor treatment Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The former Hoops stars is less than impressed with the social media vitriol aimed at Greg Taylor in recent weeks. The former Hoops stars is less than impressed with the social media vitriol aimed at Greg Taylor in recent weeks. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this