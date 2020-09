Rail franchises ended after 24 years under emergency powers Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Ministers today ended rail franchising after 24 years as the first step in bringing Britain’s fragmented network back together. Ministers today ended rail franchising after 24 years as the first step in bringing Britain’s fragmented network back together. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Keith Fitzgerald RT @surreylive: Rail franchises ended after 24 years, under emergency powers https://t.co/xcZOyMoFw6 2 hours ago SurreyLive Rail franchises ended after 24 years, under emergency powers https://t.co/xcZOyMoFw6 3 hours ago