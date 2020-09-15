Charles: Climate crisis will ‘dwarf’ ...

Global  
 

Express and Star Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The prince said that ‘swift and immediate action’ needs to take place.
 The Prince of Wales has warned that the climate crisis will "dwarf" the impactof coronavirus. Charles, speaking via a recorded message from Birkhall in thegrounds of Balmoral, said that "swift and immediate action" needs to takeplace.

