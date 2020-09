PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 15 minutes ago Video Credit:- Published Coronavirus outbreak has reached critical point, says Whitty 00:44 Britain stands at a “critical point” in the coronavirus pandemic, ProfessorChris Whitty will warn, as he lays the ground for tough new controls in anurgent attempt to halt the surge in infections. In a televised briefing onMonday, the chief medical officer for England will say the country faces...