Related videos from verified sources Starmer: The PM has 'failed on every count' with Covid



Sir Keir Starmer slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he's 'failed on every count' when preparing and protecting the nation from Covid. The Labour leader added that the PM should have used the.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:57 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this Len Bera RT @TESTING__NOW: https://t.co/gpfFXI7t6s A £10k fine if you test positive & don't isolate. In other words don't have a test! 🤔 How much mo… 26 seconds ago Margot Coronavirus map LIVE: Major announcement IMMINENT as Chris Whitty to address nation https://t.co/aFS9WWUReC 2 minutes ago Andy RT @TedUrchin: What a disappointment. I was rather hoping he was going to announce his resignation https://t.co/2huCs3Hzn1 3 minutes ago Steve. Wales Online: Boris Johnson set to 'make TV address to nation with lockdown plans for winter'. https://t.co/Yua6mZ9h77 via @GoogleNews 13 minutes ago Sarah Carey RT @mikeysmith: Sage reported evidence of asymptomatic transmission in January: https://t.co/uyLoQPN1gk More evidence was published in a C… 13 minutes ago Suomi RT @PippaCrerar: Health Secretary Matt Hancock says we'll all find out if we can go to the pub this weekend "in the very near future". Exp… 16 minutes ago Films4You Boris Johnson set to 'make TV address to nation with lockdown plans for winter'. https://t.co/QxB4C6Ge8q 19 minutes ago Sandra Bollock RT @MarianneSansum: Oh please..NOT AGAIN The great TV switch OFF 🙄 Coronavirus map LIVE: Major announcement IMMINENT as Chris Whitty to a… 22 minutes ago