Louis Theroux pays moving tribute to trans woman who died after starring in his prison documentary
Monday, 21 September 2020 () Louis Theroux has spoken about a trans woman who died to a drug overdose a year after she was interviewed for his prison documentary. The filmmaker had interviewed Deborah Lee Worledge in his 2007 documentary Behind Bars, which explored life in the US prison system. At the time Deborah, who had a decades-long record of...
The Central Park Five Documentary movie Trailer (2012) - Plot synopsis: A documentary that examines the 1989 case of five black and Latino teenagers who were convicted of raping a white woman in Central Park. After having spent between 6 and 13 years each in prison, a serial rapist confessed to the...