Louis Theroux pays moving tribute to trans woman who died after starring in his prison documentary

PinkNews Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Louis Theroux has spoken about a trans woman who died to a drug overdose a year after she was interviewed for his prison documentary. The filmmaker had interviewed Deborah Lee Worledge in his 2007 documentary Behind Bars, which explored life in the US prison system. At the time Deborah, who had a decades-long record of...
