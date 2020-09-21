Can I drive on the M4, A470 or leave Cardiff because of local lockdowns?

Hundreds took to the streets of the Spanish capital on Sunday (September 20) to protest against local lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions.
The protest comes after Madrid regional government chief Isabel Díaz Ayuso announced that 37 of the worst-hit health districts in the region will be...
Everyone living in the Cardiff and Swansea council areas will be subject to local lockdown rules that come into force at 6pm on Sunday, September 27. Measures... Wales Online Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph