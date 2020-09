Ministers have held crisis talks with Tory MPs in an effort to ward off a revolt over coronavirus laws



Boris Johnson is under pressure to give Parliament the opportunity to debateand vote on future restrictions, with more than 50 Tory MPs signalling theycould rebel on the matter. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 7 hours ago

Steve Baker calls MPs to have greater say on Covid measures



Steve Baker, who is part of a Conservative rebellion calling for MPs to have a greater say over Covid measures before they are introduced, says he is sure there will be enough votes to defeat the.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:08 Published 1 day ago