Cynthia Nixon says Donald Trump and the pandemic have exposed ‘retrograde’ white supremacy in the US

PinkNews Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Former Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon has criticised Donald Trump’s “retrograde” approach to handling the rocketing rise of white supremacy in the US. Actor and activist Nixon opened about her hopes and concerns for the upcoming election in the US. She said to Grazia: “So much of the election...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Appointee On Leave After Facebook Livestream Rant Liked Sending Nastygrams To CDC

Trump Appointee On Leave After Facebook Livestream Rant Liked Sending Nastygrams To CDC 00:45

 CNN reports Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo was fond of sending nasty emails to employees. A close ally of President Donald Trump, Caputo repeatedly sent complaints about how the CDC was handling a media request to the agency's director....

