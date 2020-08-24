What time is Boris Johnson's announcement today, and what will he say?

Ursula von der Leyen has said that time is running out for an agreement to bestruck with the UK on a post-Brexit free trade deal. Mrs von der Leyen saidMargaret Thatcher had always insisted that the UK..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
Apple may have delayed a big change to the way advertisers can get user data from iOS devices - but the change will still be profound for advertisers. More than that, however, the change could have a..
Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, people have found that spending time in nature is more important than ever. Luckily here in the city we have the Urban Ecology Center to upkeep our city's green..