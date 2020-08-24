Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What time is Boris Johnson's announcement today, and what will he say?

Telegraph.co.uk Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ursula von der Leyen: Brexit Withdrawal Agreement cannot be undone [Video]

Ursula von der Leyen: Brexit Withdrawal Agreement cannot be undone

Ursula von der Leyen has said that time is running out for an agreement to bestruck with the UK on a post-Brexit free trade deal. Mrs von der Leyen saidMargaret Thatcher had always insisted that the UK..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Apple’s IDFA Change Will Destroy Chunks Of Economy: LUMA’s Kawaja [Video]

Apple’s IDFA Change Will Destroy Chunks Of Economy: LUMA’s Kawaja

Apple may have delayed a big change to the way advertisers can get user data from iOS devices - but the change will still be profound for advertisers. More than that, however, the change could have a..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:18Published
Reconnect to Nature and Your Community with the Urban Ecology Center! [Video]

Reconnect to Nature and Your Community with the Urban Ecology Center!

Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, people have found that spending time in nature is more important than ever. Luckily here in the city we have the Urban Ecology Center to upkeep our city's green..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:17Published

Tweets about this