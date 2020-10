PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Published Nicola Sturgeon: R number possibly as high as 1.6 in Scotland 01:30 Nicola Sturgeon said the R number in Scotland – the average number of otherpeople infected with the virus by each person with Covid-19 – could nowpossibly be as high as 1.6. Speaking at the start of First Minister’sQuestions at Holyrood, she said the latest figures showed why the...