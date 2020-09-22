Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix cancels star-studded Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance after one series

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Netflix has cancelled the star-studded fantasy series Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance after one season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: THE CROODS 2 A NEW AGE Movie

THE CROODS 2 A NEW AGE Movie 03:18

 THE CROODS 2 A NEW AGE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family The Croods need a new place to live....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sarah Paulson, Share Stone & Cynthia Nixon on New Netflix Series 'Ratched' | THR Interviews [Video]

Sarah Paulson, Share Stone & Cynthia Nixon on New Netflix Series 'Ratched' | THR Interviews

'Ratched' stars Sarah Paulson, Share Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Jon Jon Briones and Finn Wittrock spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how their new Netflix series expands on the story of Nurse Ratched..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 04:25Published
KILLER THERAPY Movie Clip - Where's Dad? [Video]

KILLER THERAPY Movie Clip - Where's Dad?

KILLER THERAPY Movie Clip - Where's Dad? - Plot synopsis: After a series of escalating violent incidents, Brian is moved from failed therapist to failed therapist, maturing into a young man still..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:15Published
Netflix offers free limited access to new users [Video]

Netflix offers free limited access to new users

Online streaming platform Netflix is offering limited free access to its Original movies and series for those who do not have an account. The company is offering a host of series to watch for free...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

'Dark Crystal' Cancelled at Netflix After One Season

 The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has officially been cancelled after only one season at Netflix. The Netflix show was a prequel to Jim Henson‘s 1983 movie....
Just Jared


Tweets about this

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News Netflix cancels star-studded Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance after one series 40 minutes ago