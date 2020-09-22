Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson's TV speech today

Thanet Gazette Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
How to watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson's TV speech todayBoris Johnson's speech is expected to announce further restrictions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak has reached critical point, says Whitty [Video]

Coronavirus outbreak has reached critical point, says Whitty

Britain stands at a “critical point” in the coronavirus pandemic, ProfessorChris Whitty will warn, as he lays the ground for tough new controls in anurgent attempt to halt the surge in infections...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Battle of Britain: Flypast at Westminster Abbey [Video]

Battle of Britain: Flypast at Westminster Abbey

A Hurricane and three Spitfires carry out a flypast to mark the 80thanniversary of the Battle of Britain after a memorial service at WestminsterAbbey. This year’s service, which is the venue’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Johnson and Starmer arrive at Battle of Britain service [Video]

Johnson and Starmer arrive at Battle of Britain service

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Keir Starmer arrive at a Service of Thanksgiving for the victory gained in the Battle of Britain at Westminster Abbey. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Voting and Black Lives Matter take center stage at 2020 Emmys

 Capping off the evening was an "un-thank you" speech from "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong, who singled out President Trump and British Prime Minister Boris...
CBS News

Every word Matt Hancock said over new lockdown on ITV1's This Morning

Every word Matt Hancock said over new lockdown on ITV1's This Morning Media reports suggest Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, will address the nation on Tuesday - after Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance's speech on Monday,...
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this