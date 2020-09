National Trust stately homes slavery probe finds Co Down peer opposed the trade Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The National Trust has revealed how 93 of the properties it looks after - including one in Northern Ireland - have links to historic slavery and colonialism. The National Trust has revealed how 93 of the properties it looks after - including one in Northern Ireland - have links to historic slavery and colonialism. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this