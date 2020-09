Lockdown tourism 'worry' as people travel to Wales Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

There are concerns tourists from areas of England under local restrictions are visiting Wales. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Caerphilly prepares to go into local lockdown



Shoppers stocked up on food and there were long queues for Covid-19 testing asthe Welsh county borough of Caerphilly prepared to go into local lockdown,following a “significant rise” in coronavirus.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this