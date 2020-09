You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Caerphilly prepares to go into local lockdown



Shoppers stocked up on food and there were long queues for Covid-19 testing asthe Welsh county borough of Caerphilly prepared to go into local lockdown,following a “significant rise” in coronavirus.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 2 weeks ago Gareth Bale says it is 'surreal' to be a Wales elder ahead of Finland clash



Gareth Bale has paid tribute to his country's supporters and said it is"surreal" to be one of Wales' senior players ahead of their against Finland.Bale – who is contracted to Real until June 2022 –.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 3 weeks ago Drone captures cloud of smoke rising from derailed diesel train in Wales, UK



A diesel train derailed and caught fire on Wednesday night at around 11:20 pm (August 26) in Llangennech, near Llanelli, South Wales. People living within 800m of the blaze were evacuated from their.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:38 Published on August 27, 2020

