You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gerrard to Leeds: Hands off Kent!



Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Leeds United's opening bid for Ryan Kent was 'way way off' their valuation of the player. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:10 Published on August 21, 2020

Related news from verified sources Ryan Kent's Leeds United snub pinpointed The Rangers winger is happy in Glasgow and has no intention of making a move right now.

Daily Record 1 week ago



Leeds preparing eight-figure bid for "special" £20m speedster who can "destroy defenders" Leeds United are plotting another bid for Rangers winger Ryan Kent before the end of the summer transfer window.

Football FanCast 15 hours ago





Tweets about this