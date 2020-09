Household visits banned across Scotland in new coronavirus restrictions



Household visits will be banned across Scotland to help bring coronavirus“back under control”, Scotland’s First Minister has said. Regulationsenforcing the rule will come into effect on Friday.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 3 minutes ago

Nicola Sturgeon warns ‘hard decisions’ on restrictions may be needed within days



Nicola Sturgeon has warned “hard but necessary” decisions may be needed in thecoming days to prevent another national lockdown. The First Minister saidcoronavirus “could get out of our grip.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 4 days ago