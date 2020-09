Brandon Doan RT @NFFC_live: He's done it before and he intends to do it again at Forest - Arter sets out his ambitions #NFFC https://t.co/2u7HhCqoCv 2 minutes ago NottinghamForestLive He's done it before and he intends to do it again at Forest - Arter sets out his ambitions #NFFC https://t.co/2u7HhCqoCv 4 minutes ago Independent Sport Harry Arter follows Cyrus Christie to Nottingham Forest after securing permanent move from Bournemouth… https://t.co/ezCWkvt0ia 5 minutes ago AFC Bournemouth Blog Sorry to interrupt @BritishBakeOff. All the best Harry, who has left #afcb to join @NFFC https://t.co/lV0pCYlDfi… https://t.co/NpoVFhfJb2 5 minutes ago milan's dbigmark® RT @TransferNewsCen: OFFICIAL: Nottingham Forest have signed Irish midfielder Harry Arter from Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee. https://… 6 minutes ago Daniel RT @BBCSport: Harry Arter has ended his 10-year stay at Bournemouth with a move to Nottingham Forest. More: https://t.co/IqAUzw8Sbk https:… 6 minutes ago BBC Championship FLC: Harry Arter: Nottingham Forest sign Bournemouth midfielder https://t.co/gyT6PUDOcb 6 minutes ago Kevin Fenton RT @munsterforest: @FAIreland international Harry Arter signs for Nottingham Forest, welcome to the world famous City Ground Harry 🤝🏻 8 minutes ago