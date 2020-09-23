Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tiger King star Carole Baskin uses one of her nine lives and dodges DWTS exit

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Tiger King star Carole Baskin used one of her nine lives as she narrowly avoided becoming the first celebrity contestant booted off Dancing With The Stars.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp gets blasted for alleged 'nightmare' diet program [Video]

RHOBH' star Teddi Mellencamp gets blasted for alleged 'nightmare' diet program

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”star Teddi Mellencamp is facing awave of backlash online surrounding herweight loss program, All In by Teddi.Recently, influencer Emily Gellis Landetook to her..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:01Published
Carole Bakin Premieres on Dancing With the Stars [Video]

Carole Bakin Premieres on Dancing With the Stars

Carole Baskin of the hit Netflix show Tiger King premiered on the 29th season of Dancing With the Stars this week. During the premiere, the family of Baskin's late husband Don Lewis aired a..

Credit: What's Trending     Duration: 04:15Published
THE PAINTED BIRD [Video]

THE PAINTED BIRD

THE PAINTED BIRD Film Trailer Plot synopsis: A movie adaptation of Jerzy Kosinski’s controversial novel about a lone Jewish boy wandering through a cruel obstacle course of survival and abuse in..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Claws Out! ‘DWTS’ Contestants Want Carole Baskin ‘Off First,’ Reveals Insider

 Tiger King star Carole Baskin isn’t making any friends in the ballroom! In fact, most of the other contestants on Dancing With the Stars want her gone and say...
OK! Magazine


Tweets about this

biggirldes150

DestinyLewis RT @nytimes: A new show will star Carol Baskin and her husband, Howard Baskin, of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida. https://t.co/2Jh5ua2QiH 32 minutes ago

StacyShafer6

HillGirlStacy I'll go there...Carole Baskin murdered her husband yet lands on Dancing with the F'ing Stars. Tiger King who lost e… https://t.co/hQuNziu2HE 2 hours ago

opulent_usa

www.opulentusa.org https://t.co/raSegClvIa 'Tiger King' Star Doc Antle Rips Carole Baskin for 'DWTS' Appearance https://t.co/9JDlVKhz0a 5 hours ago

DrVibhorMisra

Dr. Vibhor Misra RT @CNN: "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin made her debut on "Dancing With the Stars" this past week https://t.co/YAjFNEutMC https://t.co/hfC… 7 hours ago

lanewsnow

Los Angeles News Now 'Tiger King' Star Doc Antle Rips Carole Baskin for 'DWTS' Appearance https://t.co/qAHLzUFzys 7 hours ago

BrightlyAgain

Brightly 'Tiger King' Star Doc Antle Rips Carole Baskin for 'DWTS' Appearance https://t.co/ngkX1OQ40o 10 hours ago

djtyggaty

djtyggaty RT @TMZ: 'Tiger King' Star Doc Antle Rips Carole Baskin for 'DWTS' Appearance https://t.co/MI0tbah9oC 10 hours ago

TMZ

TMZ 'Tiger King' Star Doc Antle Rips Carole Baskin for 'DWTS' Appearance https://t.co/MI0tbah9oC 12 hours ago