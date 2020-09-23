Brexit letter warns of 7,000-truck queues in Kent

Theresa May insists she will not vote for Brexit legislation



Theresa May has said she will not support the government's controversial Brexit legislation, warning it will cause "untold damage" to the UK and threaten the future of the Union. The former prime minister accused the government of acting "recklessly and irresponsibly" without thinking of the long-term consequences by its willingness to breach international law.

