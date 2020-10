Ranvir Singh issues apology to Piers Morgan over comments in interview Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ranvir was on GMB opposite Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan, the co-hosts, who were quizzing her about her forthcoming Strictly Come Dancing appearance. Ranvir was on GMB opposite Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan, the co-hosts, who were quizzing her about her forthcoming Strictly Come Dancing appearance. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this