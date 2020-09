You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Parents concerned about letting their kids socialize during pandemic



Eight in 10 parents feel conflicted about allowing their child to socialize during the new school year, according to new research. The study of 2,000 parents of school-aged children revealed that.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 2 days ago Most monogamous Americans agree keeping the spark alive in lockdown is a challenge



Nearly half of Americans in a relationship said it's been difficult to keep the spark alive with their partner during the pandemic, according to new research.And though keeping the spark alive has been.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published 1 week ago Millennial homeowners have tackled the most home improvement projects since coronavirus lockdown measures began



Millennials are getting handier around the home since lockdown measures began, according to new research. In fact, a poll of 2,000 homeowners found that compared to other generations, millennials have.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this