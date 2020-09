Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning



In video posted on Instagram, Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned with Novichok, can be seen up and about and walking down stairs in the Berlin hospital where he is being treated. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:02 Published 4 days ago

Novichok traces found on water bottle in Alexei Navalny's hotel room, his colleagues say



Supporters of the Russian opposition leader, who is being treated in a Berlin hospital, say they found the item in his hotel room shortly after he collapsed Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:56 Published 6 days ago