Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Newnight Emily Maitlis embarrassed after making Hull gaff
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Newnight Emily Maitlis embarrassed after making Hull gaff
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 (
1 day ago
)
The Newsnight presenter mixed up Hull with Hell when introducing former Health Secretary Alan Johnson.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Shooting of Breonna Taylor
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Louisville, Kentucky
Coronavirus disease 2019
Supreme Court of the United States
Joe Biden
Republican Party
Google
California
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Breonna Taylor
Missouri Governor
Gigi Hadid
Prince Harry
Events
Meghan Markle
WORTH WATCHING
Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan, wishes Harry luck
How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion
Two police officers shot during Louisville protests
How Is A Supreme Court Justice Nominated?