McDonald's, KFC and Burger King share update on rules diners must follow Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Fast-food chains McDonald's, KFC and Burger King have shared an update on the health and safety rules that diners must follow in their branches. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UPDATE: Las Vegas police share update on H Street homicide investigation



Las Vegas police share an update on a homicide on H Street investigation near Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer briefs the media with.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:44 Published on August 9, 2020

Tweets about this