Watch: Surat teenager appointed UN Environment Programme’s regional ambassador



A Surat girl has been appointed as regional ambassador for India by the United Nations Environment Programme -Tunza Eco-Generation. 17-year-old Khushi Chindaliya has always been interested in nature.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:57 Published 1 hour ago

17-year-old Surat girl appointed as ambassador for India by UN Environment Programme



A 17-year-old girl from Surat has been appointed as Regional Ambassador for India by United Nations Environment Programme Tunza Eco-Generation. Khushi Chindaliya will discuss what our government is.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:32 Published 2 hours ago