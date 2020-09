You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A Manhattan restaurant has resorted to serving diners in PLASTIC BUBBLES



A Manhattan restaurant has resorted to serving diners in PLASTIC BUBBLES as indoor dining is still forbidden in New York City. Upper West Side eatery Cafe Du Soleil has 16 plastic pods set up on.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:21 Published 41 minutes ago Megan Thee Stallion named as a pioneer in TIME 100



Megan Thee Stallion has been named as a pioneer in TIME magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2020, while the likes of Selena Gomez, Michael B. Jordan and Donald Trump have.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:57 Published 3 hours ago Designers Wolk Morais Turned LA Into Their Own Socially Distanced Runway



When the pandemic threw the very concept of traditional runways shows into chaos, one LA duo was well-positioned to confront the challenge. In 2019, Brian Wolk and Claude Morais of Wolk Morais opted to.. Credit: POPSUGAR Duration: 01:55 Published 16 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Microsoft Teams to Finally Get the Notification Feature It Needs Microsoft Teams is a product whose adoption skyrocketed in the last six months or so, especially as more people moved to working from home due to obvious...

Softpedia 1 week ago





Tweets about this