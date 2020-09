Paul Traynor Bsc RT @BpsmithUk: Rishi Sunak has scrapped the Autumn budget he put all policies off to in March, & will make a statement to the Commons tomor… 47 minutes ago Bryan Smith Rishi Sunak has scrapped the Autumn budget he put all policies off to in March, & will make a statement to the Comm… https://t.co/27knk283rS 1 hour ago Stephen McCabe RT @heraldscotland: Rishi Sunak is due to update MPs tomorrow on plans for support for people and businesses when the furlough scheme ends… 1 hour ago S.C. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak SCRAPS! the budget to focus on getting the UK through Boris Johnson's lockdown measures!… https://t.co/mbW2qFPxQr 1 hour ago HeraldScotland Rishi Sunak is due to update MPs tomorrow on plans for support for people and businesses when the furlough scheme e… https://t.co/kCfD49moJR 1 hour ago Lance Dyer 〓〓 Tories Rishi Sunak scraps budget to focus on getting UK through Covid winter crisis https://t.co/kyuIG88PZ2 2 hours ago Richard Partington Our full story here: Rishi Sunak scraps budget to focus on getting UK through a winter crisis https://t.co/0jWUZCxidT 2 hours ago