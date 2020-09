You Might Like

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said the Government has shown a “totaldisregard” for Parliament with its handling of Covid-19 regulations. He added:“The way in which the Government has.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 7 minutes ago Speaker leads House of Commons in tribute to Sergeant Matt Ratana



The speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle leads MPs in a minute'ssilence for police Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was killed in a shooting inCroydon, south London, on Friday, as he assisted a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 2 days ago

