Brighton’s back-ups ‘have earned the right’ to face Manchester United Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Graham Potter felt Brighton’s second-string had earned the right to face Manchester United next week after seeing off Preston in the Carabao Cup to set up a double-header with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the coming days. 👓 View full article

