Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Excess waist fat linked to higher risk of premature death

Wales Online Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Excess waist fat linked to higher risk of premature deathResearchers said larger hips and thighs carry a lower risk
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this