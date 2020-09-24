Global  
 

NHS Covid-19 contact tracing app launches in England and Wales - How it works

Hereford Times Thursday, 24 September 2020
A coronavirus contact tracing app has launched in England and Wales following months of delay and questions about its effectiveness.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Covid-19 contact tracing app rolls out across England and Wales

Covid-19 contact tracing app rolls out across England and Wales 01:00

 A coronavirus contact tracing app is launching across England and Wales onThursday in what the Health Secretary has called “an important step forward”in our fight against the “invisible killer”. The rollout follows months ofdelay and questions about its effectiveness in the face of mixed...

