Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Carole Baskin of Tiger King fame sued for defamation

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Carole Baskin, who became a pop culture sensation due to Netflix’s docuseries Tiger King, is being sued for defamation by a former assistant.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Tiger King's Carole Baskin Sued For Defamation

Tiger King's Carole Baskin Sued For Defamation 00:35

 A former assistant to Carole Baskin, made famous in the Netflix docu=series "Tiger King," is suing her for defamation. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Carole Bakin Premieres on Dancing With the Stars [Video]

Carole Bakin Premieres on Dancing With the Stars

Carole Baskin of the hit Netflix show Tiger King premiered on the 29th season of Dancing With the Stars this week. During the premiere, the family of Baskin's late husband Don Lewis aired a..

Credit: What's Trending     Duration: 04:15Published
Trending Now: 'Baskin' In The Spotlight [Video]

Trending Now: 'Baskin' In The Spotlight

Last night was "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin's debut on “Dancing with the Stars.” But it was an ad from her former husband’s family demanding justice for whatever happened to him that knocked..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:42Published
Carole Baskin makes 'Dancing with the Stars' debut to 'Eye of the Tiger' [Video]

Carole Baskin makes 'Dancing with the Stars' debut to 'Eye of the Tiger'

The first night of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 29 was full of tiger stripes and claws. Carole Baskin received the lowest score of the night.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Carole Baskin in tears on 'Dancing With the Stars' reflecting on 'Tiger King' fame

 Carole Baskin got emotional in a preview of “Dancing With the Stars” when discussing the fame and backlash that followed her after “Tiger King.”
FOXNews.com

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin Sued For Defamation

 ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – A former assistant to Carole Baskin, made famous in the Netflix docu=series “Tiger King,” is suing her for defamation. As part of...
cbs4.com

Carole Baskin Makes 'DWTS' Debut, Dances to 'Eye of the Tiger' & Earns Lowest Score of the Night (Video)

 Carole Baskin has officially made her dancing debut on the ABC reality competition series Dancing With the Stars. The 59-year-old big-cat rights activist, who...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

FourCornersRock

FourCornersRockford RT @23WIFR: TIGER KING: The lawsuit also is seeking what is known as a “pure bill of discovery,” which allows information in a case to be g… 5 minutes ago

bossbev

Lady Beverley 'Tiger King' Star Doc Antle Rips Carole Baskin for 'DWTS' Appearance via @TMZ https://t.co/wRFaCmYxlb https://t.co/3G9zTUWicE 24 minutes ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area Carole Baskin of “Tiger King” fame is being sued for defamation by a former assistant. https://t.co/gCy7svl0EN 29 minutes ago

kunstdaskino

Ich habe keine zeit RT @enews: Carole Baskin Says Discussing Tiger King on DWTS "Did Not Help" Her Performance https://t.co/pyGIEj7150 47 minutes ago

tvchiquita

chiquita banana RT @TKDano: Remember when everyone was like “Tiger King is totally raising awareness for tigers in captivity and not just a salacious drama… 48 minutes ago

NBCPhiladelphia

NBC10 Philadelphia Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King' Fame Sued for Defamation https://t.co/xGbe1q83VF https://t.co/cjRseRCioJ 58 minutes ago

NBCLA

NBC Los Angeles Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King' Fame Sued for Defamation https://t.co/A5VGbk4v6g 58 minutes ago

wave3news

wave3news CAROLE BASKIN SUED: The daughters of Baskin’s former husband are seeking more information about what happened to th… https://t.co/PvJ9WtH9C4 1 hour ago