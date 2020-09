You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Household visits banned across Scotland in new coronavirus restrictions



Household visits will be banned across Scotland to help bring coronavirus“back under control”, Scotland’s First Minister has said. Regulationsenforcing the rule will come into effect on Friday.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 2 days ago Couple reunited after state lifts ban on visits at long-term care facilities



Beatrice Cohen describes the last six months as a nightmare. She's one of many in South Florida who couldn't see loved ones living in long-term care facilities, until now. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:02 Published 2 weeks ago Scottish residents rescued by boat from flooded homes



credit: Aimee Miller Residents have been rescued from their homes byfirefighters with boats following flooding in central Scotland. The ScottishFire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received calls to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:25 Published on August 28, 2020

Tweets about this