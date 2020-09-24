First look at Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci’s heartbreaking dementia love story Supernova will leave you ugly crying
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci play a gay couple whose time together is coming to an end due to a dementia diagnosis in the trailer for upcoming queer drama Supernova. Supernova follows Sam (Firth) and Tusker (Tucci) as they journey around England in a camper van visiting friends, family and places from their past. The...
SUPERNOVA Movie Trailer HD - Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci - Plot synopsis: It is deep Autumn and Sam and Tusker, partners of twenty years, are on holiday.
They are travelling across England in their old campervan visiting friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with...