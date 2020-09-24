Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First look at Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci’s heartbreaking dementia love story Supernova will leave you ugly crying

PinkNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci play a gay couple whose time together is coming to an end due to a dementia diagnosis in the trailer for upcoming queer drama Supernova. Supernova follows Sam (Firth) and Tusker (Tucci) as they journey around England in a camper van visiting friends, family and places from their past. The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: SUPERNOVA Movie - Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci

SUPERNOVA Movie - Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci 02:04

 SUPERNOVA Movie Trailer HD - Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci - Plot synopsis: It is deep Autumn and Sam and Tusker, partners of twenty years, are on holiday. They are travelling across England in their old campervan visiting friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Witches Movie (2020) - Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci [Video]

The Witches Movie (2020) - Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci

The Witches Movie Trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Reimagining Roald Dahl's beloved story for a modern audience, Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis's visually innovative film tells the darkly..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:13Published
'Supernova' Trailer [Video]

'Supernova' Trailer

Supernova Trailer - Sam and Tusker are travelling across England in their old campervan visiting friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with young-onset dementia two..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published

Tweets about this