First look at Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci’s heartbreaking dementia love story Supernova will leave you ugly crying Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci play a gay couple whose time together is coming to an end due to a dementia diagnosis in the trailer for upcoming queer drama Supernova. Supernova follows Sam (Firth) and Tusker (Tucci) as they journey around England in a camper van visiting friends, family and places from their past. The... 👓 View full article

