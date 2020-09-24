Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jobs fears as Rishi Sunak says furlough will be replaced by new scheme

Daily Record Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Jobs fears as Rishi Sunak says furlough will be replaced by new schemeDespite the gloss, economic experts warned the Chancellors new jobs scheme means many furloughed workers now face redundancy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces new jobs support scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces new jobs support scheme 02:31

 Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new jobs support scheme which will allow businesses to keep employees in a job on shorter hours. Mr Sunak also said it is "fundamentally wrong" to hold people in jobs that only exist inside the furlough scheme. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sunak: Workers' wages will be 'topped up' [Video]

Sunak: Workers' wages will be 'topped up'

The Chancellor has announced a new Jobs Support Scheme which will allow employers to keep employees in a job on short hours.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 07:45Published
Chancellor reveals jobs support scheme amid new Covid restrictions [Video]

Chancellor reveals jobs support scheme amid new Covid restrictions

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said a new job support scheme would see the Government“directly support” the wages of people in viable jobs working at least a thirdof their normal hours.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
What happens when the furlough scheme ends? [Video]

What happens when the furlough scheme ends?

The Government’s Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme will come to an end onOctober 31. The scheme was set up to support jobs during the Covid-19pandemic, with the Government promising to cover 80% of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

The Guardian view on a just transition: make the red wall green

The Guardian view on a just transition: make the red wall green As Britain confronts the unemployment crisis that will blight so many lives this winter, the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has promised to be “creative” in...
WorldNews Also reported by •Hertfordshire Mercury

UK government launches new coronavirus job support scheme, extends support for hospitality industry

 Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has announced a new jobs support scheme, relaxed repayment terms for emergency loans and extended support for hospitality...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •Hertfordshire MercuryDaily Record

Sunak’s second wave support measures for jobs at a glance

 Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced fresh measures to replace the furlough scheme and help the UK economy to continue to recover during the second wave of...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Daily RecordBBC News

Tweets about this