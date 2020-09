:L RT @footballdaily: 🗣"They've got a big emotional connection!" ❤ Wrexham Director Spencer Harris talks about the club's takeover bid from H… 6 minutes ago

Matt. RT @5_News: Non-league football isn't usually thought of as being particularly glamorous - but one Welsh side could soon have its name in l… 7 minutes ago

Wrexham AFC News The Leader: Spencer Harris will let Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney reveal plans for Wrexham AFC takeover… https://t.co/QEZiYT7uLH 14 minutes ago

Channel 5 News Non-league football isn't usually thought of as being particularly glamorous - but one Welsh side could soon have i… https://t.co/uwzaxoCfg4 31 minutes ago

Edwina Lea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 The award for the best and most random news goes to.... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Ryan Reynolds: Hollywood star in Wrexham ta… https://t.co/xchq8KU22j 33 minutes ago

cymru.futbol Ryan Reynolds Wrexham takeover: A potted history of sport's celebrity owners https://t.co/dH2HaJ21Re 46 minutes ago

Richard Lewis / RLewis+ (Sir Graft-A-Lot) Ryan Reynolds: Hollywood star in Wrexham takeover bid https://t.co/eYD5COgUdx 49 minutes ago