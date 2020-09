Willem II vs Rangers - in pictures Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Willem II vs Rangers - in pictures Willem II vs Rangers - in pictures 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Not playing EL tie at Ibrox a disadvantage'



Steven Gerrard feels Rangers are at a disadvantage by playing their Europa League tie against Willem II away from home with no second leg at Ibrox. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:56 Published 22 hours ago

Tweets about this