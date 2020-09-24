|
Riga FC 0-1 Celtic: Mohamed Elyounoussi goal sends visitors into Europa League play-off round
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Mohamed Elyounoussi's 89th-minute goal spares Celtic's blushes as they labour to victory against Riga FC to reach the play-off round of the Europa League.
