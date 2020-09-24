Global  
 

Alex Morgan: Tottenham Hotspur Women signing 'shows club's growth and ambition'

BBC News Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
After progressing from an amateur league to signing USA star Alex Morgan, Tottenham's co-head coaches discuss their journey to Saturday's Women's FA Cup quarter-final.
Vimal Kumar blames Asian nations for Thomas and Uber Cup postponement

 Former India badminton coach Vimal Kumar on Tuesday blamed the withdrawals by Asian nations for the postponement of the Thomas and Uber Cup Final, calling it a...
Mid-Day

Irish Senior Cup hockey finals LIVE: Updates as Pegasus face UCD in women's decider and Lisnagarvey take on Dublin side in men's game

 It's Irish Senior Cup final day a little later than normal due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Belfast Telegraph

