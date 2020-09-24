Global  
 

Paloma Faith reveals she is pregnant following ‘struggle’ with IVF

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Paloma Faith has revealed she is pregnant following a “struggle” with IVF.
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Paloma Faith is pregnant with second child

Paloma Faith is pregnant with second child 01:13

 Paloma Faith is expecting her second child with her boyfriend Leyman Lahcine, almost four years after welcoming a daughter.

