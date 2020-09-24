Global
Paloma Faith reveals she is pregnant following ‘struggle’ with IVF
Paloma Faith reveals she is pregnant following ‘struggle’ with IVF
Thursday, 24 September 2020 (
15 hours ago
)
Paloma Faith has revealed she is pregnant following a “struggle” with IVF.
Bang Media
- Published
3 hours ago
Paloma Faith is pregnant with second child
01:13
Paloma Faith is expecting her second child with her boyfriend Leyman Lahcine, almost four years after welcoming a daughter.
