|
Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth: Liam Delap marks debut with a goal in City win
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Liam Delap marks his senior debut with a goal as defending champions Manchester City beat Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup third round.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
Wolves 1-3 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's side start with away winManchester City hold off a second-half Wolves comeback to begin their quest to regain the Premier League title with a win at Molineux.
BBC News
Man City hold off Wolves fightback to make winning startManchester City hold off a second-half Wolves comeback to begin their quest to regain the Premier League title with a win at Molineux.
BBC News
Ilkay Gundogan: Manchester City midfielder tests positive for coronavirusManchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan tests positive for coronavirus.
BBC News
AFC Bournemouth Association football club in England
Newcastle United unveil Bournemouth duo
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:43Published
New Bournemouth boss 'surprised' by Eddie Howe's departure
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Football rumours from the media
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
EFL Cup Knockout competition in English association football
Lincoln City 2-7 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's side cruise to set up Arsenal tieLiverpool thrash League One Lincoln to set up a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Arsenal next week.
BBC News
Liverpool hit seven in Lincoln win to set up Arsenal tieLiverpool thrash League One Lincoln to set up a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Arsenal next week.
BBC News
Mikel Arteta quiet on Mesut Ozil after Carabao Cup win over Leicester
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
Carabao Cup fourth round: Brighton v Man Utd, Everton v West Ham, Newport v NewcastleWith the Carabao Cup third round nearly complete, who is playing who in the fourth round?
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this