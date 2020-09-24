Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth: Liam Delap marks debut with a goal in City win

BBC News Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Liam Delap marks his senior debut with a goal as defending champions Manchester City beat Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup third round.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win

Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win 02:01

 A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool capitalise onChelsea errors to make it two wins from two. Their main title rivalsManchester City overcame a tricky task at Wolves to get off the mark with awin, but there was no such luck for Manchester United, who were stunned...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Wolves 1-3 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's side start with away win

 Manchester City hold off a second-half Wolves comeback to begin their quest to regain the Premier League title with a win at Molineux.
BBC News

Man City hold off Wolves fightback to make winning start

 Manchester City hold off a second-half Wolves comeback to begin their quest to regain the Premier League title with a win at Molineux.
BBC News

Ilkay Gundogan: Manchester City midfielder tests positive for coronavirus

 Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan tests positive for coronavirus.
BBC News

AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth Association football club in England

Newcastle United unveil Bournemouth duo [Video]

Newcastle United unveil Bournemouth duo

Newcastle United unveil new signings Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson, who bothjoin from relegated AFC Bournemouth

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:43Published
New Bournemouth boss 'surprised' by Eddie Howe's departure [Video]

New Bournemouth boss 'surprised' by Eddie Howe's departure

New Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall admits he was surprised by the departure ofpredecessor Eddie Howe and has assurances the club will not conduct a “firesale” following Premier League relegation. Long-serving manager Howe left bymutual consent on Saturday, August 1 after failing to prolong the south coastclub’s top-flight stay to a sixth season. Tindall worked as assistant to Howefor more than 11 years in two spells with the Cherries, either side of a21-month stint at Burnley.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Liverpool are looking to add Greece left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas and Waleswinger David Brooks while Bournemouth's Josh King is attracting attention allover Europe in the latest Premier League transfer rumours.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation [Video]

Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation

Eddie Howe has left his role as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent, the SkyBet Championship club have announced. The 42-year-old was unable to keep theCherries in the Premier League, with relegation confirmed on the final daydespite a 3-1 victory at Everton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

EFL Cup EFL Cup Knockout competition in English association football

Lincoln City 2-7 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's side cruise to set up Arsenal tie

 Liverpool thrash League One Lincoln to set up a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Arsenal next week.
BBC News

Liverpool hit seven in Lincoln win to set up Arsenal tie

 Liverpool thrash League One Lincoln to set up a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Arsenal next week.
BBC News
Mikel Arteta quiet on Mesut Ozil after Carabao Cup win over Leicester [Video]

Mikel Arteta quiet on Mesut Ozil after Carabao Cup win over Leicester

Mikel Arteta suggested his Arsenal side is evolving without Mesut Ozil as theclub's highest-paid player again missed out on the squad for Wednesday'sCarabao Cup win at Leicester. The Gunners made seven changes at the King PowerStadium as a Christian Fuchs own goal and late Eddie Nketiah tap-in sealed a2-0 victory for the visitors. Despite those alterations there was still noroom in the matchday squad for either Ozil or Matteo Guendouzi, who have yetto kick a ball this season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Carabao Cup fourth round: Brighton v Man Utd, Everton v West Ham, Newport v Newcastle

 With the Carabao Cup third round nearly complete, who is playing who in the fourth round?
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi [Video]

Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
FPL gameweek 2 tips: Bosses face choice between United and City stars [Video]

FPL gameweek 2 tips: Bosses face choice between United and City stars

With both Manchester United and Manchester City returning from their gameweekone blanks, the focus is on the returning stars ahead of GW2. To help youdecide who is worth backing, the PA news agency has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
Manchester City: 2020/21 season in preview [Video]

Manchester City: 2020/21 season in preview

A look ahead to Manchester City.’s 2020-21 season as Pep Guardiola begins hisfifth season at the Etihad. Despite relinquishing their Premier League crown,City's main goal will still be the elusive..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Crystal Palace team confirmed vs Bournemouth: Batshuayi and Eze start

 Roy Hodgson has named his confirmed line up for Crystal Palace's Carabao Cup round two clash against Bournemouth, with
Football.london Also reported by •Bristol Post

Lincoln v Liverpool LIVE commentary: Carabao Cup tie as Premier League champions head to Sincil Bank

 Premier League champions Liverpool head to Sincil Bank tonight for their Carabao Cup Third Round tie against League One Lincoln. Liverpool have started off the...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Boston Target

‘Jordan Pickford will cost Everton a top six place’ – Goalkeeper hammered by Perry Groves after Carabao Cup blunders, but Jamie O’Hara says he’s still England’s No.1

 Everton will fail to achieve their top six dreams with Jordan Pickford in goal, according to Perry Groves. The former Arsenal star hammered the goalkeeper after...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this