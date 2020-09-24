Global  
 

Covid in Scotland: Curfew for bars and restaurants takes effect

BBC Local News Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- The first minister warned that any premises that do not comply risk being shut down completely.
News video: London's Oxford Circus flooded with people as 10 pm curfew on bars and restaurants comes into effect

London's Oxford Circus flooded with people as 10 pm curfew on bars and restaurants comes into effect 00:30

 London's Oxford Circus was flooded with people on Thursday evening (September 24) after bars and pubs kicked out punters as the 10 pm curfew came into effect.

Nicola Sturgeon orders pub curfew in Scotland from Friday night

Nicola Sturgeon orders pub curfew in Scotland from Friday night The closing time mirrors daily hours for pubs, bars and restaurants in England.
Daily Record

The '540,000' jobs set to be lost after new coronavirus measures announced

The '540,000' jobs set to be lost after new coronavirus measures announced From Thursday, a 10pm curfew will be in effect across pubs, bars, restaurants and similar hospitality venues
Tamworth Herald


