Covid in Scotland: Curfew for bars and restaurants takes effect
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- The first minister warned that any premises that do not comply risk being shut down completely.
Nicola Sturgeon announces new Covid-19 restrictions
First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced that people will no longer be able to visit each other's homes, alongside a national curfew on bars and restaurants. It comes as UK leaders..
