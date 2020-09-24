#TrendingInScotland Coronavirus Scotland: Edinburgh and Glasgow punters snub boozers with streets empty as Covid pub curfew begins https://t.co/QWppVkmyGE 2 hours ago Bluebird Coronavirus Scotland: Edinburgh and Glasgow punters snub boozers with streets empty as Covid pub curfew begins https://t.co/xPc58PumTp 3 hours ago The Scottish Sun Scots punters snub boozers with streets empty as Covid pub curfew begins https://t.co/qmTvL44oOi https://t.co/nTS81tVj7n 4 hours ago Sue Reeve ♥️🧡💛💚💙💜🇪🇺🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 BBC News - Covid in Scotland: Curfew for bars and restaurants takes effect https://t.co/ekfXExcNpS 6 hours ago Chuck Dalldorf Covid in Scotland: Curfew for bars and restaurants takes effect via @BBCNews https://t.co/GdxtuXQq5E #Scotland… https://t.co/vL6X72gzJf 9 hours ago Tweet To Scotland Covid in Scotland: Curfew for bars and restaurants takes effect https://t.co/y24zPBTSS5 12 hours ago Scottish Parliament Information Centre We have updated our COVID-19 timeline. It includes details of the new restrictions on household visits and a natio… https://t.co/3Q4jxM1CPw 13 hours ago Eddie Woodward RT @UKHofficial: BBC News - Covid in Scotland: Curfew could be 'fatal blow' to some pubs and bars https://t.co/ZlG08Z3syz 14 hours ago