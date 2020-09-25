The world is burning, yet hundreds of people found time to complain about Matt Lucas parodying Boris Johnson on Bake Off
Friday, 25 September 2020 () Matt Lucas’ Boris Johnson impression sparked more than 200 Ofcom complaints for the Great British Bake Off. Lucas, who joined Noel Fielding as co-host on the popular baking contest following Sandi Toksvig’s departure, sparked confusion and laughter Tuesday night (September 15) when he appeared on television...
Boris Johnson has addressed the nation to reiterate the new restrictions he announced today. The Prime Minister announced that bars and restaurants will now only be able to provide table service, and..
Duration: 07:59
