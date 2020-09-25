Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The world is burning, yet hundreds of people found time to complain about Matt Lucas parodying Boris Johnson on Bake Off

PinkNews Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Matt Lucas’ Boris Johnson impression sparked more than 200 Ofcom complaints for the Great British Bake Off. Lucas, who joined Noel Fielding as co-host on the popular baking contest following Sandi Toksvig’s departure, sparked confusion and laughter Tuesday night (September 15) when he appeared on television...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Matt Lucas Hilariously Mocks Boris Johnson In Great British Bake Off Debut

Matt Lucas Hilariously Mocks Boris Johnson In Great British Bake Off Debut 01:26

 Matt Lucas appeared ahead of the show’s return to Channel 4 wearing a blonde wig and standing at a lectern featuring the slogan: “Stay Alert, Bake Cake, Save Loaves.”

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

It’s Been A. Week. Here’s 10 Things Guaranteed To Put A Smile On Your Face | Good Vibes Only [Video]

It’s Been A. Week. Here’s 10 Things Guaranteed To Put A Smile On Your Face | Good Vibes Only

There’s no denying it, it’s been A. Week. But among all the doom and gloom, there was plenty of fun stuff to see us through thanks to the world of entertainment. We’re celebrating Schitt’s..

Credit: Good Vibes Only     Duration: 15:23Published
Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers [Video]

Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is fully behind Chancellor Rishi Sunak'sCovid-19 plan for workers and is hopeful it will mean more people self-isolateif they have symptoms of the virus. Mr..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Full Statement: Boris Johnson addresses the nation [Video]

Full Statement: Boris Johnson addresses the nation

Boris Johnson has addressed the nation to reiterate the new restrictions he announced today. The Prime Minister announced that bars and restaurants will now only be able to provide table service, and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 07:59Published

Tweets about this

arnoldelias1

Arnold Elias RT @PinkNews: The world is burning, yet hundreds of people found time to complain about Matt Lucas parodying Boris Johnson on Bake Off http… 38 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews The world is burning, yet hundreds of people found time to complain about Matt Lucas parodying Boris Johnson on Bak… https://t.co/xKDWcNj3S3 43 minutes ago

cieradsmith

Ciera Smith I'm so tired of tightfisted bureaucrats who refuse to give money to real, hurting, American people & still pay hund… https://t.co/cj8W99YL29 16 hours ago

ChaitraAgrahar

Chaitra Agrahar The world is burning, people are dying, and the authoritarian regimes are rising everywhere, noticeably in the Unit… https://t.co/tNJPKnhyoo 1 day ago

bankim_jani

@bankimJani02🇮🇳@बंकिमजानी02 RT @Voice_For_India: Riots in Sweden after hundreds of people gathered to protest the burning of the Quran. Media News is blasted around th… 3 days ago

Look4English

Ikea Monkey Imagine thinking a political party filled with and led by religious zealots content to let hundreds of thousands of… https://t.co/WaZmzHjEeD 6 days ago

livingazem

da vinki???? i can’t wait to play final fantasy xvi in 2031 when we’re all living in an apocalyptic world where hundreds of wild… https://t.co/ZAMDvlhbah 6 days ago

leftcoastlefty7

spencer 🐛🌹 @RyanFarrarMusic privilege is having survived 8 years of police brutality, mass deportations and drone strikes. pri… https://t.co/Q3WDLFwRzD 1 week ago